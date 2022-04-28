China angered as US sends destroyer through Taiwan Strait

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

China’s military has accused the United States of undermining regional peace and security after it sent a naval destroyer through the Strait of Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a routine freedom of navigation exercise. The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command accused the US of “provocative” naval activities and said the move sent the “wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces” in a brief statement. The US regularly sends destroyers through the strait, although sometimes other allies such as France might send a naval patrol in its place. The 180km (112 miles) wide South China Sea waterway separates China from...



Read More...