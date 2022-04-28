DC woman who 'accidentally suffocated her baby in 2021 while high on angel dust' then threw his body in the trash is stabbed to death 'by infant's father' while awaiting trial

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A mom who suffocated her baby while high on drugs then dumped his body in the trash has been stabbed to death by the infant's dad while awaiting trial, police say. LaDonia Boggs, 39, was found unresponsive by police in the doorway of her DC apartment around 3am on Wednesday with 'an apparent stab wound.' Police reported Carl Jones - who was father to the couple's late son Kyon Jones - reportedly stabbed her during a 'domestic dispute,' authorities reported. Jones was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed, DC police said in a statement. No motive has...



