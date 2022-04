Despite Being Heavily Debunked, Police Department Releases Video Claiming Cop Nearly Died From “Exposure” To Fentanyl

In case you’ve been completely in the dark for the last decade, you’ve likely noticed that the United States is currently in the midst of an opioid crisis. This crisis knows no demographic, no race, no gender, no age limit, and no occupation—it hits them all. Due to the government-imposed lockdowns, 2021 marked the deadliest …



Read More...