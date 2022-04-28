DHS Sec Mayorkas announces Orwellian 'Disinformation Governance Board' with a leader that dismissed Hunter’s laptop as disinformation

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

What could better epitomize the dystopian nature of a governmental organ called the “Disinformation Governance Board” than putting it under the command of a bureaucrat who questioned the validity of Hunter Biden's laptop, calling it “a Trump campaign product,” and who served as an advisor to the corrupt Ukrainian regime? Bradford Betz reports for Fox News: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security is creating a "Disinformation Governance Board" to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms. (snip) Hours later, Politico reported that Nina Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the...



