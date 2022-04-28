Does being a lesbian make you better at Jeopardy?

April 28, 2022

Mattea Roach has become one of the greatest Jeopardy! contestants of all time. Roach is on a 17-game winning streak as of the most recent episode. Her most recent victory was her closest yet, winning by only $1 over her closest competitor. She is only 23 years old and is ranked No. 8 all-time in consecutive wins on the show. So far, she has won $396,182 on the popular trivia game show. NBC News praised Roach's impressive accomplishments with a recent tweet, but instead of celebrating her brilliance, the tweet rejoiced over her sexual orientation. "The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from...



