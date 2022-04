Georgia governor poll: Brian Kemp is on track for reelection

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

If you were filling out your Republican primary ballot for Governor today, who would you vote for?Catherine Davis - 1% Brian Kemp - 56% David Perdue - 31% Kandiss Taylor - 3% Tom Williams - 1% Undecided - 8%If the November election for Georgia Governor were today, and these were the only candidates on the ballot, who would you vote for?Brian Kemp - 50% Stacey Abrams - 45% Undecided - 5%



