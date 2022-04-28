Kenosha Parks Committee to Vote on Whether to Honor Career Criminal Anthony Huber Who Tried to Kill Kyle Rittenhouse with a Memorial Plaque and Tree in a Local Park

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Kenosha Parks Committee will vote on whether to honor career criminal Anthony Huber with a plaque and memorial tree in Anderson Park. Huber was killed when he attacked Kyle Rittenhouse with a skateboard during the violent BLM-Antifa rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2021. He was a violent career criminal. Kenosha County Eye reported: The career violent criminal and felon, Anthony Huber might have a memorial tree planted and plaque installed at Kenosha’s Anderson Park. That is, if the all-democrat parks committee approves the request with at least 3 votes.. The request was made on April 5,...



Read More...