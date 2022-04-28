MTG Explains to CNN’s Fake News Crybaby Jim Acosta Why People Don’t Like Him

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene knows the truth when she sees it. She also knows a liar when she’s talking to one. That’s why today’s conversation with CNN’s Jim Acosta was so utterly hilarious. Acosta performed his standard distortion of the truth by asking Greene a question with false implications.

“Did you send a text in asking for the president to declare martial law?” asked Acosta. “Did you do that?”

As it turned out, she didn’t ask President Trump to declare martial law, and she was able to force Acosta to read the text message in question out loud to the camera. Watch:

I am repulsed that people gladly take a paycheck to lie and mischaracterize me like this guy, Jim @Acosta. I want to think good things about the press, but they behave like this and it makes me sick to my stomach. pic.twitter.com/jSOUPK9RM4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 28, 2022

As The Gateway Pundit reported [emphasis added]:

“You’re just another one of those liars on television,” she added. “And people hate it, they hate it. They can’t stand the liars on television.” Greene told Acosta to pull up the message and read it, emphasizing the part where she said she did not know about martial law. “Wait, excuse me, stop,” Greene said. “‘I don’t know on those things.’ Is that what it says?” “You’re lying. You’re a liar. You know why people don’t like you?” added Greene. “Because you’re a liar. Why do you want to lie on television for your viewers.”

But even with all the hilarity from the conversation and the exposure of Acosta as a manipulator of the facts, the funniest part came with his reply to Greene.

“I’m not trying to lie.” That may be the truest thing Jim Acosta has ever said. He doesn’t have to TRY to lie. He does it effortlessly. It’s part of his nature, which is why he has flourished at a network like CNN that feeds off the lies of their employees.

