Panthers $2B HQ Project Could Be ‘Permanently Abandoned’

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Carolina Panthers have been silent about their unfinished headquarters development, and a York County councilman told Charlotte Business Journal that he thinks the team has permanently abandoned the project. Tepper Sports and Entertainment, the Panthers’ parent company, paused work on the 240-acre development nearly one month ago due to Rock Hill’s failure to distribute $225 million worth of bonds for infrastructure improvements. “This is going to be a stain on our name for other businesses,” councilman Bump Roddey said, acknowledging that the city didn’t keep its end of the bargain. Roddey believes the Panthers will seek to recover their...



