President Zelensky Insulted By Biden’s Offer Of Only $33 Billion In Weapons When He Gave The Taliban $86 Billion

April 28, 2022   |   Tags: ,

KYIV—According to international reports, Ukrainian president Zelensky is insulted by the Biden Administration's meager offering of only $33 billion in deadly weaponry, which is less than half of the $86 billion Biden left for the Taliban in Afghanistan. 

