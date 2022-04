Report: Perfect Parking Spot Right Up Front! UPDATE: Gah Friggin Motorcycle

April 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A new report filed by the U.S. Department of Transportation finds that each and every time a motorist gets excited about a perfect parking spot at the front of a parking lot it turns out to be a "friggin' motorcycle."

