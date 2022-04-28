Russia’s war in Ukraine is making Saudi Arabia and the UAE rethink how they deal with US pressure over China

April 28, 2022

The response of the Gulf Arab states to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been somewhat revealing of the depth of fissures between the United States and its Gulf allies. The “stress test” United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, hinted at on March 3, was on full display in the pushback by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE—against pressure from Washington to condemn the invasion and side with Ukraine. China may be one country closely examining the dynamics of the interactions between the two sides over Ukraine and the strategic implications that...



