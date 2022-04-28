San Diego Antifa man has useful girlfriend in public defender’s office

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An Antifa member in San Diego who was charged with multiple felonies, allegedly has a close relationship with an investigator for the San Diego Public Defender Office. And together they may have obtained privileged information with which to intimidate victims and witnesses, according to a prosecutor in explosive court filings uncovered this week. “I am also aware that Jesse Cannon is or was romantically involved with Leah Madbak who works as an investigator for the San Diego Public Defender Office,” wrote San Diego County deputy district attorney Will Hopkins. His three-page declaration requesting a protective order regulating the release of...



Read More...