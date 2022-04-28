Tributes to 'Much-Loved' Northampton PC Alex Prentice Who Died Suddenly

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" police officer who died after becoming unwell suddenly. Northamptonshire PC Alex Prentice had been praised for his policing, which included trying to save the life of teenager Rayon Pennycook. SNIP During that time, PC Prentice was attacked by a knifeman in Corby in 2015 and he was also credited for his actions to try to save the life of Rayon Pennycook, 16, in May 2021, who was fatally stabbed in Corby. Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "The force is mourning the loss of PC Alex Prentice, who was taken ill and died suddenly...



Read More...