Trump joins TRUTH Social: 'I'M BACK! #COVFEFE'

April 28, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Trump joined his own TRUTH Social on Thursday, posting on a social media platform for the first time in more than a year with a throwback to his now-infamous 2017 typo "covfefe." "I’M BACK! #COVFEFE," Trump posted on TRUTH Social Thursday afternoon with a photo of himself in front of his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida. The hashtag "covfefe" was referring to one of his deleted tweets in 2017 in which he decried the media’s coverage of his administration.



