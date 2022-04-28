Trump organization announces additional Nebraska rally speakers

FREE REPUBLIC

GREENWOOD, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for former President Trump’s “Save America” rally announced additional speakers for Friday’s event. Event organizers had already announced Charles Herbster, endorsed by Trump in October, would be a featured speaker at the event. The Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska has made headlines in recent weeks after filing a defamation lawsuit against Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama following accusations from her and several other unidentified women; Slama countersued on Monday. Calling Trump “my good friend,” Herbster tweeted a video of the preparations underway Thursday for Trump’s rally. In addition to Herbster, slated to speak at...



