Ukraine lend lease act 2022 passed 417-10.

April 28, 2022

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to use the framework of a World War II-era program to allow the federal government to lend and lease military equipment to Ukraine as it resists Russian troops. The legislation, called the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act, would remove red tape and require the White House to create an expedited process for lending or leasing military equipment to Ukraine’s government. The bill, passed 417-10 with all the no votes from Republicans, now goes to President Joe Biden for his expected signature. All of Virginia’s Republican congressmen voted for the bill. “Eighty years ago, the...



