“A Request for an Extension the Day of a Deadline Is Poor Professional Practice”

April 29, 2022 | Tags: REASON

A reminder from Judge Paul Byron (M.D. Fla.) in Edgar County Watchdogs, Inc. v. Kurowski. My sense is that a judge's willingness to expressly say this in an order shows that he's more than a little annoyed with the offending behavior.

