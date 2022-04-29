Biden Disinformation Chief Nina Jankowicz Sang About Sex Fantasy with Dead Harry Potter

April 29, 2022

President Biden’s disinformation chief Nina Jankowicz sang about dead child sex with fictional character Harry Potter, as she participated in the “wizard rock band” called “The Moaning Myrtles,” which released several songs detailing such fantasies. Jankowicz, the radical left-winger heading up the Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, or “Ministry of Truth,” was apparently a huge Harry Potter fan — enough to create a band with her friend Lauren Fairweather in the 2000s. According to Spotify, the albums came out in 2007 and 2008, meaning Jankowicz was presumably 18 when the first album dropped. Videos have begun to circulate...



