Biggest Loser From Musk’s Twitter Buyout? Chuck Schumer.
The announcement that Twitter’s Board of Directors accepted Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter immediately sent shockwaves through leftist circles, but beyond the burst of satisfaction that right-wing Americans feel at dime-a-dozen pink-haired freakout sessions is their deep schadenfreude at the suffering of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has colluded with Big Tech and the mainstream media for years. A politician’s actions should speak louder than his words, but it’s often laudatory mainstream media headlines that ring loudest. Senator Schumer has long enjoyed the benefit of a gaslighting, preferential press. They’ve particularly covered up his recent (successful) efforts to...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment