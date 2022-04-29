California Budget Surplus ‘Explodes’ to $68 Billion, Enough for Two Ukraine Wars

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

California officials report that the state’s expected budget surplus has risen dramatically, and could reach $68 billion — more than twice the amount President Joe Biden requested from Congress on Thursday to fund weapons shipments to Ukraine. The Golden State is one of several that is experiencing a surplus after fears of shortfalls in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Massive transfers from the federal government, as well as rising tax revenues, have contributed to the excess cash.



