California Democrat says parents at school board meetings need 'a lesson'

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A California state lawmaker said that parents at school board meetings need to learn "a lesson" during a committee meeting discussing a bill focused on creating more transparency in public school curriculum. California State Senator Connie Leyva made the comment in response to Senator Melissa Melendez's speech on Wednesday in support of her bill, SB-1045 which is aimed at making public school curriculum available for parents to view easily.



