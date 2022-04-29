The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Cd'A might end invocations (Coeur d'Alene, ID)

April 29, 2022   |   Tags:
Prayers before Coeur d’Alene City Council meetings could be seeing their final Amen. The city, which recently took over scheduling pastors to give brief invocations, might end the decades-long practice. It has long been handled by Pastor Paul Van Noy of the Kootenai County Ministerial Association, a Christian organization. Mayor Jim Hammond said the city was given information by Van Noy stating it could be opening itself up to legal liabilities should it deny a person who wants to give the invocation. Hammond said that when the city recently took on scheduling of invocation pastors, it did so to give...


