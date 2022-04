Dad Suspects Toddler Praying At Bedtime Is Just Stalling At This Point

April 29, 2022

VALENCIA, U.S.—During a recent bedtime routine, local father Nick Samuels started to suspect his 3-year-old daughter Lulu was stalling in an attempt to stay up past her bedtime when the evening’s prayer time entered its second overtime.

