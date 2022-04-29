Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger found guilty of raping intern

April 29, 2022

A former Idaho lawmaker was convicted Friday of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern after a dramatic trial in which the young woman fled the witness stand during testimony, saying "I can't do this." According to the intern, who is referred to as "Jane Doe" at her request, Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner at a Boise restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger was a state representative from Lewiston, but later resigned. He sat calmly as the verdict was read, as he has throughout the trial. Von Ehlinger talked quietly with his attorney,...



