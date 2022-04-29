GOPers ask if Russian linked to Hunter Biden sanctioned over Ukraine

House Republicans are demanding to know whether one of Russia’s wealthiest women, who paid scandal-scarred Hunter Biden’s company $3.5 million, is receiving preferential treatment from the Biden administration because she has not been targeted by Treasury Department sanctions. -snip- The GOP group, led by Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, sent a letter to the Treasury Department Thursday questioning why Elena Baturina has so far escaped the sanctions levied on Russians after the attack on Ukraine. Baturina, the former wife of the late mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov, wired $3.5 million in 2014...



