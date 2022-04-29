Government Disinformation Board Determines All Criticism Of Government Disinformation Board To Be Disinformation

April 29, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In its first official act, the new DHS Government Disinformation Board ruled today that all criticism of the Government Disinformation Board is disinformation. This comes in response to sharp criticism from conservatives, which they say is untrue and unwarranted.





