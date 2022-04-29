Hunter Biden To Receive $50K Per Month Salary For Seat On Disinformation Governance Board

April 29, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Department of Homeland Security has formed the Disinformation Governance Board to bravely combat incorrect opinions on the internet. According to sources, the board's Executive Director Nina Jankowicz has appointed Hunter Biden to sit on the board for a salary of $50,000 per month.

