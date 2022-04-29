In a world gone mad, elites keep peddling untruths

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Why does the world seem so mad right now? There are two reasons. The first is the injection of implausible claims into our society. The second is the speed and volume at which they come: mainly thanks to social media. The reason why everybody is so excited about Twitter at the moment, and Elon Musk buying it, is that Twitter has helped fry the brains of our society. It doesn’t matter what subject you look at, Twitter will have deranged people more than they needed to be deranged by telling them things that are untrue at the highest possible pitch...



Read More...