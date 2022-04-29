Joe Biden’s Disinformation Chief Nina Jankowicz Playacted Her Male Trolls on TikTok

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden’s new disinformation chief Nina Jankowicz used TikTok to imitate her male trolls. In a video created on January 25, Jankowicz dressed up and imitated two of her online male critics. Jankowicz made her TikTok video account private after it was featured on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Thursday night, but some videos still exist on her Twitter account. “Women should not be involved in government. They can not be trusted,” she said as she wore a hat and looked into the camera, speaking in a male tone. “The real reason she is angry is no Chads would...



Read More...