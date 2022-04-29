'Longevity' Diet High in Vegetables, With Fasting, Can Add to Lifespan, Researchers Say
Researchers at the University of Wisconsin have outlined what they call the "longevity diet," based on a century of data, that emphasizes certain foods and periodic fasting, they said, in an article published Thursday. The review of data from hundreds of studies -- involving both people and animals -- showed diets high in legumes, or green vegetables, as well as whole grains, nuts and olive oil can add years to a person's life expectancy, the researchers said in an article published Thursday by the journal Cell. Those who include other vegetables and some fish and dark chocolate, while avoiding red...
