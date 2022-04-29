NEW Controlled Food System Is Now In Place And They Will Stop At Nothing To Accelerate Their Control

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world.” This famous quote by Henry Kissinger is ringing more and more true by the week. The globalists already control the majority of the money, are moving ever so swiftly to convert the energy system over into systems they are all invested in, and have been taking drastic measures to control the food industry while running much of it under the radar. If they control the seeds they control the food, and if they control the food they...



Read More...