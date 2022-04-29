New Law Will Allow Christian College Graduates Who Fail To Acquire Spouse To Receive Refund On Student Loan

April 29, 2022

U.S.—A new law being passed in Congress will require Christian colleges and seminaries to refund the student loans of Christian students who failed to acquire a spouse while in attendance.

