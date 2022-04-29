Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's allies have massively stepped up support for Kyiv as fierce fighting rages in the east, with Kyiv's generals today saying that Russia is suffering 'colossal' casualties in the pivotal battle for Donbas. Oleksiy Arestovych, a Ukrainian secret service veteran-turned presidential adviser, acknowledged his military is suffering 'serious losses' on battlefields in the east but insisted that Russia's casualties are 'much, much worse'. Meanwhile Ukraine continues to carry out attacks behind Russian lines to cut off vital supply routes, with a fuel dump in the Donetsk region catching fire today. Kyiv has not acknowledged carrying out any of the attacks...



Read More...