Russian oligarch who met with Hunter Biden sanctioned by UK — but not US

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hunter Biden once met with a controversial Russian oligarch who’s been sanctioned by the UK over the deadly invasion of Ukraine — but hasn’t faced any punishment from the US. An itinerary for a three-day visit to the US by billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov shows a breakfast scheduled with President Biden’s son at the swank Ritz-Carlton hotel near Central Park from 9 to 10 a.m. on March 14, 2012, investigative journalist Vicky Ward revealed on her Substack account Wednesday. -snip- Online reports, including one cited in a secret US government cable posted online by Wikileaks, have said he is married to...



Read More...