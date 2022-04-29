Second Oathkeeper Pleads to Junk Seditious Conspiracy Plot — Faces Up to 40 Years in Prison

January 6 defendant Brian Ulrich pleaded guilty to junk seditious conspiracy charges on Friday for his participation in the Jan. 6 protests in Washington DC. Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison by the regime. Ulrich was arrested on 8/9/21. He appeared in a hearing with other defendants who are charged in association with the Oathkeepers organization. Ulrich talks smack on Telegram so the regime arrested him and will now destroy his life. He sobbed as the judge said he could face 20 years in prison for the junk charges — more than killers and rapists. Ulrich has no...



