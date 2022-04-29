The End of Title 42 Will Decimate the Rio Grande Valley

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Source: Townhall Media/Julio RosasAs a Rio Grande Valley native, I know the daily hardship that people living along the border face every single day due to the consequences of the Biden border crisis. While it might be easy for Americans who live far from the border to become desensitized to the news clips and stories of the increasing number of illegal migrants crossing our open southern border, it’s a completely different story to live it. Since Joe Biden took office, border towns have dealt with the cost of overwhelming numbers of illegal immigrants coming into our communities. This has created...



Read More...