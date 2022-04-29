These Are The World's Biggest Shipping Hubs

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The volume of goods transported around the globe by container ships has increased continuously in recent years. As Statista’s Katharina Buchholz details below, according to data from the Hong Kong Marine Department shows that ports in Asia, especially in China, are increasingly dominating the industry.Infographic: The World’s Biggest Shipping Hubs | StatistaIn 2005, there were still two European and one North American port in the ranking of the biggest shipping hubs in the world. In 2021, only Rotterdam remained in the top 10 – in the bottom rank.Asian ports have grown at a fast rate in recent years. In addition...



Read More...