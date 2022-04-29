Tucker Carlson mocks axed CNN+ over projections anticipating 29 million 'super-fan' subscribers and says it was 'even less plausible than 81 million votes in a presidential election'

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tucker Carlson on Friday night mocked CNN executives for their optimistic subscriber targets for streaming service CNN+, saying their figures were 'even less plausible' than the numbers of those who voted for Joe Biden. Carlson, whose Fox News network has delighted in their rival's struggles, was gleeful about the demise of CNN+. The streaming service began on March 29, and ended on Thursday - less than a month after its launch.



