Vienna Is Also Becoming a Testing Ground for A Chinese-Style Social Credit System

April 29, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Chinafication of Europe is spreading like a virus as European cities, one after the other, seem to be pushing the Chinese social credit system idea forward. It’s not only in Bologna, Italy, that a digitally monitored social credit system is in the pipeline. Similar projects are planned in Bavaria, Germany, and Belgium but they have not progressed as far as in Bologna. And now, the so-called “Vienna Token” will be tested in Austria’s federal capital, Vienna, in the autumn.Every citizen of Vienna will be offered an app that will reward their behaviour with “Vienna Tokens”. Those who save CO2,...



