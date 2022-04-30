4 Florida correctional officers charged with murder in alleged beating of inmate

Four Florida correctional officers were arrested on murder charges for allegedly beating an inmate to death, authorities said. Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, were arrested Thursday following a monthslong investigation of the fatal incident at the Dade Correctional Institution in Miami-Dade County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. They all face multiple charges, including second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, aggravated battery on an elderly or disabled person and cruel treatment of a detainee, officials said.



