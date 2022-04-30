Americans Need to Learn From Extreme Lockdowns in Shanghai: Public Health Expert

April 30, 2022

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, who holds a master’s degree in public health, hopes that Americans will learn from the draconian measures that the citizens of Shanghai, China, are being subjected to under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). She warns that if Americans do not stand up for their freedoms, then authorities may take away more of our fundamental rights in the name of public health. “Yes, China is the ultimate nightmare,” Lieberman told the host of NTD’s Capitol Report, Steve Lance, in a recent interview. “I hope Americans realize that if we keep being sheep and following all the rules, like...



