April 30 – Jesus on God’s Love: For Enemies – Devotional

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“‘But I say to you, love your enemies’” (Matthew 5:44). People tend to base love on the attractiveness and likeability of the one loved. They love the so-called beautiful people, enjoyable activities, nice houses, and sharp cars. That list could go on, but Jesus’ kind of love is need oriented. In His parable of the good Samaritan (Luke 10:29, 36–37), the Samaritan showed tremendous love because he sacrificed his own convenience, safety, and finances to help a desperately needy man. The love our Lord sets forth here is translated from the Greek agape-, the noblest and best New Testament love....



