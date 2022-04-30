Biden administration takes heat over DHS disinformation board

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

News that the Biden administration's Department of Homeland Security had formed a Disinformation Governance Board was met with swift backlash from conservatives and free speech advocates worried about how the board will function and how it comports with the First Amendment. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned the board Wednesday during a hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, saying his department had just recently constituted the board. But the disinformation entity's name and mission set off red flags over potential free speech violations. "The federal government is supposed to not impede free speech, and that's exactly...



