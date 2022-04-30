Ending WFH is 'RACIST'! Apple staff tell CEO Tim Cook that forcing them back to the office will make tech firm 'younger, whiter and more male-dominated'

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A group of Apple employees have accused the big-tech giant of racism over its push for corporate workers to return to the office, saying that the shift back to an in-person model will make the company 'younger, whiter, [and] more male-dominated.' The employees, organized under the newly-formed group Apple Together, petitioned the company on Friday in an open letter after CEO Tim Cook told staffers that they would need to work from the office one day a week starting on April 11, two days per week after three weeks, and three days per week after May 23. They wrote that...



Read More...