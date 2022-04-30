The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ending WFH is 'RACIST'! Apple staff tell CEO Tim Cook that forcing them back to the office will make tech firm 'younger, whiter and more male-dominated'

A group of Apple employees have accused the big-tech giant of racism over its push for corporate workers to return to the office, saying that the shift back to an in-person model will make the company 'younger, whiter, [and] more male-dominated.' The employees, organized under the newly-formed group Apple Together, petitioned the company on Friday in an open letter after CEO Tim Cook told staffers that they would need to work from the office one day a week starting on April 11, two days per week after three weeks, and three days per week after May 23. They wrote that...


