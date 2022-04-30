Maine governor thought Trump was having a 'nervous breakdown' during a call on which he complained about George Floyd protests: book

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody in May 2020, millions of Americans took to the streets to protest the manner in which he was killed while calling for greater attention to criminal justice reform throughout the United States. However, Trump was not keen on the protests surrounding Floyd's death, and in a phone call with governors stressed that they needed to display a show of force against the activism that was increasingly becoming a part of the national conversation, according to a forthcoming book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.



Read More...