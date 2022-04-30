New Book Packed With Evidence on Hushed COVID-19 Treatments: Recent studies confirm effectiveness of treatments like zinc, ivermectin

April 30, 2022

Recent developments in treating COVID-19, especially in terms of existing therapeutics, are validating what doctors like Colleen Huber knew all along: masks, distancing, ventilators, and vaccines couldn’t resolve the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, Huber, a naturopathic medical doctor based in Arizona, published “The Defeat of COVID: 500+ Medical Studies Show What Works & What Doesn’t.” The book details research on COVID-19 treatments and strategies—everything from zinc and hydroxychloroquine to social distancing and masking. She shares studies that explore the effectiveness of the various treatments, preventative measures, and interventions.The book pays homage to doctors who have tried to promote early treatment...



