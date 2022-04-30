Proposal to Prohibit Teaching Critical Race Theory in Texas School District Wins Majority Approval in Public Comment

April 30, 2022

TEXAS—The majority vote in public comment chose to favor proposed policies that will put guardrails on social-emotional learning (SEL) programs and prohibit critical race theory (CRT) teachings for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD), following a board meeting on April 25.Board members Casey Ford and Shannon Braun proposed the policy (pdf) based on what Ford said was input from the community.After an antagonistic discussion about procedural issues—how the policy was presented, how the draft was written, and if it should be discussed that night or in a later committee—the board agreed to evaluate the policy further. A total of 40...



