Researchers discover serious gene defect in Inuit populations (Inuit descendants may die from vaccines or viral infections – populations include Greenland, Canada and Alaska)

April 30, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A newly discovered gene defect among people of Inuit ancestry in Greenland, Canada and Alaska will possibly lead to screening of all newborn Inuits as they will otherwise be at risk of dying from child vaccines or simple viral infections. For several weeks, medical doctors at Rigshospitalet had difficulty diagnosing a very ill 22-month-old Greenlandic child. The child showed signs of meningitis, and there was also a suspicion of tuberculosis, which is relatively common in Greenland. The treatment did not work as intended and the child's condition was serious. "A whole genome sequencing was carried out and this revealed a...



