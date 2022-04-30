Ron DeSantis Leads Republican Charge Against Biden Regime’s ‘Ministry of Truth’

Republicans hit at the Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board Friday, arguing that it is an “unconstitutional and unamerican” means of crushing dissent. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis led the charge during a press conference Friday, calling the Department of Homeland Security Counter-Disinformation Governance Board a “Ministry of Truth,” and vowing to fight it. “You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country. We’re not going to let Biden get away with this one. So we will be fighting back,” he said. The Republican was in Willston, Fla. to talk about his administration’s investment of $22 million for infrastructure in...



